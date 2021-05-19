Tony Gillespie

Mr. Tony Eugene Gillespie, 58, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Inova Fairfax Hospital. He was the husband of Laurie J. Gulden Gillespie.
Born in West Virginia on July 20, 1962, he was the son of Richard W. Gillespie Jr., and the late Jody Harden Gillespie. Tony was a master electrician and was working for City Facilities Management.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, and father is a son, Brian Gillespie; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Collison; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Gulden, Glenn Gulden and his wife Patricia, (Patti). He will be missed by many friends including special friends, Turtle Royal and Dwayne Bichner. He was preceded in death by two stepchildren, Whitney and Gregory Brooks; his sister, Pamela “PJ” Betson; his nephew, Jousha Betson; and special friends, John Digges and Rick King.
Celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be shared atwww.keeneybasford.com.