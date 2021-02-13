Tonya M. Laine, 44, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her doting family.
Born on March 1, 1976, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Dwyer and Diane Dwyer of Brunswick.
Tonya had a zest for life and loved to travel with her family. She traveled to Disney, went on cruises and swam with the dolphins at Discovery Cove in Florida to name a few.
In addition to her mother, Diane, she will be remembered by her sisters and brother, Evelyn Dwyer-Holmes and husband, John, Harry Dwyer and wife, Tammy, June Burns and husband, Richie, and Elva Gilbert and husband, Bill; her nieces and nephews, Rachel and Chase Holmes, Christina Carroll, Tiffany Anders, and Lilia Harkins, Angel Burns Foust, Aaron and Casey Gilbert; her second best friend forever, Jessica Loy; and Ruth Minnick.
For those desiring to pay their respects, Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave. in Brunswick, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
A celebration of Tonya’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Faith Assembly Church of God, 3700 Burkittsville Road in Brunswick, Maryland. The Rev. David G. Beeson will officiate. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Knoxville Reformed Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.