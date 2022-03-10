Tonya Marie Barnes went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 7, 2022, after a three year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Nov. 12, 1961, to Judith M. Barnes and the late James (Sonny) Thompson.
Tonya attended Frederick High School (class of 1979). She was a registered certified nursing assistant (CNA) and worked at College View Nursing Home for numerous years. She also worked for KFC and Wendy’s until she had a brain aneurysm in 2018 from which she fully recovered.
Tonya was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and she loved watching TV. Among her favorites were “Chicago P.D.,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “NCIS,” and she also loved wrestling. When we visited her at the hospital or nursing home when one of her shows was on, we often got ignored. Tonya was a very strong family person; she loved her family and was always willing to do what she could to help anyone. She was adamant about holding family reunions.
Tonya knew the Lord, and she trusted him!
She leaves to cherish her memory and hold her in their hearts, her mother, Judith Barnes; her daughter, LaTonya Dykes; her sister, Paula (Shelly) Barnes; her brother, Jamie Barnes; aunts, Veronica (Peggy), Bowie (William) and Linda Barnes; uncles, David Barnes, Harry Barnes (Rick) and Daniel Barnes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home. A viewing will take place from 9-11 a.m., and a service will follow at 11 a.m.