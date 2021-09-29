Tori Bimbra

Tori McDonald Bimbra, age 78, died in Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2021. She is survived by her son, Jerry, of Rockville; her daughter, Elizabeth, of Ijamsville; and her granddaughter, Olivia, of Rockville. She is also survived by her siblings, Tracy McDonald and the Rev. Joseph F. McDonald III; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Surindar Singh Bimbra, of Ijamsville; her parents, Joseph F. McDonald Jr., of Reno, Nevada, and MaryGene McDonald-Wilmer, of Boise, Idaho; and sister, Sally C. McDonald, of Reno, Nevada.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at her home in Frederick Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Salvation Army.
