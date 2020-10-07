Tracey Jean Thacker, age 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 4 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 25, 1967 in Winchester, Virginia to Pat and Ellis Williams, though she lived most of her life in Frederick, Maryland. She is survived by her husband Robert Thacker, her three children, Julia Mills, 25, Thomas Eichelberger, 21, and Olivia Eichelberger, 21, her sister Nicole Williams and Kelly Bracken.
As a nurse, Tracey brought great compassion and heart to those she cared for. Her smile, intelligence and warmth were the first things that people noticed about her. But close friends and family always felt the most joy from her sense of humor and fun-loving spirit. Her most important accomplishment in her life was being a mother to her three children, who she loved more than anything in this world. Along with her three children, she cared for any living creature, especially her three dogs. Those who knew her remember her as being selfless, a sounding board and the one who comforted all.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private ceremony with immediate family only. If so desired, the family requests at 2 p.m. on Thursday, wherever you are, to send thoughts and prayers, and to share stories of Tracey’s life.