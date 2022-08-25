Tracey Lynn Wilt

Tracey passed on Aug. 9, 2022 as a result of a single-vehicle accident. She was born on Sept. 18, 1971, to Wayne S. Wilt and Peggy I. Wilt.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon M. Wilt and Jonah A. Wade; her mother, Peggy Wilt; sister, Melanie Divel (Kenny/JR); maternal grandmother, Martha Burdette; uncles, Charles Burdette, Donald Burdette (Johanna/Jo) and Gwin Wilt (Marlene); and aunt, Joy Clem (David). She is also survived by nephew, Kenny W. Divel; niece, Autumn Boden (James); great-nephew, Levi Boden; and several cousins. She also leaves behind many friends, including a few special lifelong ones (you know who you are).