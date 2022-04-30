Tracy Tackett

The family of Tracy Lynn Tackett is very sad to report her death on April 29, 2022.
Tracy lived in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and died after bravely battling lung cancer and bone cancer for three years. Tracy was 62 years old and a graduate of Middletown High
School. She was the daughter of the late Hatler Tackett and the late Jane Shelhorse Higgins.
No bigger than a minute, Tracy was a powerhouse when she was well. She was very upfront and told it like it was — you knew where you stood with Tracy. Her work history was in plumbing and construction (she could fit in the tight spaces), and her final job was with Builders First Source in Adamstown. Tracy enjoyed going to work, and we thank Builders for all its support during her illness. She so wanted to go back to work! But Tracy enjoyed her solitude. She was most happy in her basement with the TV, wood stove and her smokes. A bowl of Reese’s nearby made her sanctuary complete.
Tracy was predeceased by her longtime partner, Elena Trott, in 2018; her sisters, Shirley Ann Tackett and Sue Carol Tackett; her brother, Robin Lee Tackett; and a nephew, Ryan Daniel Lynch. Left behind to remember Tracy forever is her sister, Rita Tackett, who cared for
her the last few months; her “kids”, Aron Tackett and Angie Tackett (niece and nephew she helped raise); nieces, Christina Kraus and Melissa Lynch; nephew, Darryl Zimmerman; plus other great-nieces and great-nephews. She will also be remembered by Elena’s extended family: special friends, Chuck and Lainey Harp; the Robert DeLauder family; and the Trott family. Special thanks to Clare and Rich and other neighbors and friends who helped Tracy the last few years. She was most appreciative.
Tracy chose to be cremated, and while there is no planned celebration of life at this time, we encourage friends and family to reach out to Aron and Angie, and Rita with continuing support.
Rest in Peace, Sunshine!
Special thanks to Hospice of the Panhandle and to Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, for funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.