Trudy M. Cole, 57, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home.
Born on Aug. 9, 1963, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Bernard L. Cole Sr. and Daisy M. Cole. Trudy enjoyed music, playing cards and game shows, and she was always ready to go for a ride. Trudy was always up to date on the news and enjoyed lively conversations with friends and family.
Trudy is survived by her daughter, Autumn Cole; two beloved cats, Leah “Little Feathers” and Shiloh; two sisters, Connie “Tears” Nikirk and Roxana “Rocky” Cole; niece, Tiffany Rohrer (Christopher); great-nephews (Bryce and Xander); and great-niece (Seager “Little Peanut”); along with a large extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard “Sparky” Cole Jr. and Russell “Rusty” Cole.
At the request of the family, no services will be held.