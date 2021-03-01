Truman May, of Thurmont, Maryland passed peacefully from this life on Feb. 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. To all who knew him, whether they be a first-time acquaintance or a long-term friend, his kind and gentle spirit exhibited what he believed in — living a good life and treating everyone well.
He was a 1944 graduate of Frederick High School, his education continuing with four years of night classes at the University of Maryland/Frederick Community College. He was in the Army for two years, a veteran of WWII, with his international travels taking him to India and China. His working years began as a tire salesman at the Dunlop Tire Store. He then moved on to become a roofer at Hartman Roofing Company, both jobs located in Frederick, Maryland. Next he became the manager of the Post Exchange, followed by a property manager position, both at Fort Detrick. After the night education classes, he became a computer programmer, also at Fort Detrick. He retired from this position after 32 years of Federal Government service.
During his career, he also served as a superintendent of Sunday School at Catoctin Methodist Church for nine years, and as church treasurer for 35 years. He and wife Gladys were married at this church on June 4, 1948 and have celebrated 72 years of marriage. Their family includes Sandy (Jim) Schrock, Larry (Shiela) May, Marty Carlin, and two grandchildren. As a family during their lifetime they visited all 50 states.
His hobbies over the years included working and spending time at home, gardening, fishing, hunting, and gathering and cracking black walnuts each fall and winter.
Siblings include brothers Charles May Sr. and Ray May, sisters Grace Blickenstaff, Gloria Caudill, Nancy Caudill, and Rose Ray, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Clarence May Jr., Norman May, Harvey May, and Raymond May, and sisters Dorothy Smith and Patricia Main.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11:00AM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701. If you plan to attend, the family requests that you please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Catoctin United Methodist Church, 7009 Kellys Store Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.