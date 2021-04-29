Twila Groff

Twila DeMeio Groff , age 92, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of The Villages, Florida, and Ocean Pines and Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021.
Twila was born Aug. 9, 1928, to Alice and John DeMeio, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where she grew up. She attended Seton Hill in Greensburg through her high school years, then moved to Washington, D.C., to attend secretarial school and join the work force. While in Washington, D.C., she met her husband, Emory Groff Jr. They shared a very full life together for 47 years before Emory passed away in 1996.
Twila was an active member of St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Bethesda, Maryland, for many years while raising her family.
She spent many years as a real estate agent in Bethesda and also worked at NIH before she and Emory retired to Ocean Pines, Maryland. After Emory died, she moved to The Villages in Florida and lived there for 15 years, making lots of friends and getting involved in The Villages. She enjoyed many activities over the years such as bowling and golf, was an avid bridge player and loved family get-togethers. Her last few years were spent living comfortably at Country Meadows in Frederick, Maryland.
Twila is survived by daughters, Kathy Groff Aitcheson (Don), of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Nancie Groff Mackintosh (Andy), of Adamstown, Maryland; her son, Steve Groff (Sharon), of Darnestown, Maryland; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Groff (son David Groff deceased), of Millsboro, Delaware. She was blessed with five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thank-you goes to the people of Country Meadows and Hospice for their care and comfort.
Donations can be made to Dementia Society of America or to a hospice in your area. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Inc.