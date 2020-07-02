Twyla Ball

Mrs. Twyla Ann (King) Ball, 72, of Springs, PA, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UPMC in Somerset, PA. She was the wife of the late Earnest Lee Ball Sr. who preceded her in death in 2017.
Born on Feb. 12, 1948, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Six) King.
She is survived by her children, Earnest Ball Jr. and girlfriend Katrina, Charles Ball and girlfriend Lynda, Michael Ball and wife Laurie, Stacey Lowery and husband Mitch; grandchildren, Michelle and Aaron Miller, Chris and Justin Ball, brothers, Larry King, William King and Curtis King.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing are required.
The family requests no flowers, and that donations in her honor be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.