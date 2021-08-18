Tyler Courtney

Tyler Matthew Courtney, 27, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Born Jan. 9, 1994 in Ranson, West Virginia, he was the son of George and Margaret (Keltz) Courtney, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Tyler loved his motorcycle and his faithful K-9 companion, Roscoe. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends and his sister, Ashlyn.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Ashlyn Anne Rosetta Courtney, of Harpers Ferry; one brother, George “Bubba” Courtney II and wife, Kara, of Charles Town; special friend, Dana Clutter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Anne (Lodge) Keltz and Charles Richard Keltz; paternal grandparents, Paul L. and Rosetta Courtney; maternal great-grandparents, Marion and Jerry Moore; and paternal great-grandparents, George and Bessie Mellott.
Services will be held Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, with the Rev. Jimmy Williams officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.