Tyler Guttry, 24, of Rohrersville, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 1997, and he shared his birthday with his late grandmother, Charlotte Guttry. Tyler was a Boy Scout who enjoyed reading, being in the water, hiking, tennis, ultimate frisbee, frisbee golf and chess. He graduated from Boonsboro High School, class of 2015, was on the lacrosse team and loved playing the baritone saxophone with the band. Tyler found joy in playing Magic: The Gathering with many of his friends. He was a supportive and great friend to many. Dearly loved by his girlfriend and his family, he will be truly missed and always remembered. He is survived by his longtime love and girlfriend, Rhiannon Leonard; his mother, Dotty; his father, Aric; his brother, Brandon; his grandmother, JoAnn Thompson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Frederick Elk’s Lodge, 289 Willowdale Drive on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. The family invites you to join us in wearing something green to honor Tyler and his favorite color. Online condolences may be made at www.minnichfh.com.
