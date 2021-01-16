Tylise Thompson

Tylise MaeDean Thompson was born on March 23, 1961, to the late George A. and Edith M. Thompson. She was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Tylise was educated in the Frederick County School system and graduated from Frederick High School in 1979.
During her senior year, she worked as a student intern at the Department of Energy, and she was hired as a full time employee upon graduation. Tylise retired due to illness in 2010.
Tylise was a faithful member of Wayman AME Church, where she served as a Communion Steward, Usher, and Choir member. She was also an active member of Wayman’s Women’s Fellowship group and attended bible study as well as prayer meetings.
Tylise leaves to mourn two children, daughter, Tyra Thompson, of Jessup, Maryland, and son, Jordan Brown-Thompson, of Frederick; sisters, Arlene Wims and the Rev. Carol Roache (Rick), of Centerville, and Diane Manuel (Wilson); brother, George A. Thompson Jr.; and niece, Jill Thompson, who was raised with her like a sister, all from Frederick.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Thompson and Joyce Thompson; as well as brother Steven Thompson.
Tylise was a friend to many and will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Services details can be found at garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.