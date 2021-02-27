U. Wendric "Buddy" Moore, Jr.

U. Wendric Moore Jr. (Buddy), 89, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late E. Irene Moore, who passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. They would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 26. Born July 26, 1931, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Urban W. Moore Sr. and the late Kathleen M. (Allen) Moore.
Buddy was born on the family farm, formerly located at the current 7th Street Frederick Shopping Center. He was raised on several different family farms, including the dairy farm known as “Glen Easkey Farm” in Thurmont, where he and Irene raised their family. Buddy farmed until 1969, at which time he went to work at Haverhill Contracting, retiring in 2001.
Buddy was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends when needed. He always showed up with a smile and a joke to share. Along with his wife, he spent many years attending events and activities for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed, but it is reassuring to know that he has been reunited with his lovely bride!
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and was a former president and member of Lewistown Ruritan, spending over 50 years assisting with their famous chicken barbeques. Buddy also volunteered with the MS Walk and the Labor Day Picnic at his church for many years. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling, having visited numerous destinations, including Ireland.
Surviving are his children, Deborah Jones of Taneytown, Chuck Moore and wife Laurie, Patricia Goff and husband Fredrick, Teresa Kaas and husband Charles, all of Thurmont, Michael Moore of Wolfsville, Kevin Moore and wife Dina, of Taneytown, Cynthia Kokoski and husband Theodore, and Joseph Moore and wife Marion, both of Thurmont; 16 grandchildren and seven spouses; 30 great-grandchildren (31st arriving in July) and two spouses; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Buddy also leaves behind sisters, Kathleen Hall, Patricia Meunier and husband Robert, Ora Gaver, and Delia Coulby and husband Eugene; brothers, Daniel Moore and Thaddeus Moore and wife Christine; sisters-in-law, Ann Pearre and Lisa McElfresh; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Trenton Jones; a sister, Marilyn Etzler and husband Truman; brothers, William Moore and wife Judith, and Allen Moore; sisters-in-law, Margaret McElfresh and Patricia Moore; brothers-in-law, Calvin McElfresh, Kenneth McElfresh Sr., Emmett Pearre and Stephen Gaver.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church parish center, 103 North Church St., Thurmont, Maryland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland, with the Rev. Collin Poston officiating. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/MDFHWestminster/. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Frederick. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Maryland. A celebration of the lives of Buddy and Irene will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Lewistown Ruritan Club, c/o Odale Martin, 7196 Browns Lane, Thurmont, MD 21788. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.