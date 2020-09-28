Ulysses Corinthians Gaston, of San Diego, CA, affectionately known as “Corey” was called home by the Lord on Sept. 13, 2020. Corey was born on Oct. 12, 1968, in Lawton, OK.
Corey is survived by his mother, Margie Gaston George; his wife, Penelope Gaston; his brother, Leroy Robbins Jr.; his sister, Elizabeth Robbins; his brothers, Benzell, Steven & Sean Floyd; his children, Brandon, Shanta, Ulysses Jr., Andrew, Taylor, and Mykilah; and grandson, Alijah. He is also survived by a host of family & friends. Private services will be held in San Diego, CA and Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, cards and donations can be sent to The Gaston-George/Robbins Family, P.O. Box 2844, Montgomery Village, MD 20886.