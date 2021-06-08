Valerie Bond

Valerie Larson Bond, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland. Born July 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Toini Larson. Valerie grew up in White Plains, New York, and was a 1964 graduate of Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey, where she met her husband of 56 years, Jay Alan Bond. Valerie enjoyed a long career as a first grade teacher within the Branchburg School District, Somerset County, New Jersey.
Val, as she was known to family and friends, will always be remembered as a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Valerie will also be remembered for her nurturing spirit and witty sense of humor. She was an enthusiastic member of the several churches she attended in Somerset County, New Jersey, Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania, and Frederick, Maryland, as well as an accomplished Mahjong player.
Valerie is survived by her husband, Jay; son, Jeffery Bond; son-in-law, Bryan Waltrip; grandchildren, Griffin Bond, Zoe Bond, Aidan Bond, Isabel Waltrip and Finn Waltrip; and cousins, David Breeden and Richard Breeden. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer (Bond) Waltrip.
A service of remembrance is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 19 at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Frederick, Maryland. Arrangements are with Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Frederick Friends of Our County Animal Shelter or the American Heart Association.