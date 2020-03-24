Velma Lucille Hoffman went to join her husband of 71 years and love of her life on Saturday, March 21, four days after turning 98 years old. They are together again smiling down at all of us from Heaven. Born in Frederick County on March 17, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Clora Richard and Maggie Viola Sulcer. Lucille was the wife of George William Hoffman Jr., whom she married in 1942. Surviving are daughter, Peggy Rhoderick (Terre); two grandchildren, Sean Rhoderick (Ana) and Jamie North-Bean (Christopher); one great-granddaughter, Madison North; and two great-grandsons, Nicholas North and Anthony Bean. She is also survived by one sister, LaRue Swomley; one sister-in-law, Madeline Hoffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucille grew up along the Catoctin Creek in Jefferson, MD. When her father died in 1936, she, her mom, and sister remained in the Jefferson area where she attended elementary school and the Jefferson United Methodist Church. Lucille graduated from Frederick High School, and after marrying, she and George farmed, jointly sharing the work and rewards. In 1961, they moved to Frederick, and Lucille worked at the American Optical Company until 1977 when she retired to enjoy her grandchildren and later fishing along the Potomac River near Harper’s Ferry, WV.
Faith in God was very important to Lucille. She was “brought up” in Jefferson United Methodist Church and remained a member there throughout her life. She was unable to attend in later years, but prayed for family, friends, community, and the world and enjoyed the TV ministries. Lucille enjoyed sitting on her bench under the gigantic pine trees in the back yard....”the bench that made a heaven on earth for her on many a day,” and allowed her to see all of the works of God firsthand.
Lucille kept a positive attitude and a great sense of humor while being the primary caregiver for her husband who suffered from serious heart problems in the last 15+ years of his life. She had physical limitations which she ignored while continuing to cook great homemade soups and maintaining the house inside and out. Flowers, gardening, and yard work gave her great pleasure. She shared treats from the kitchen, flowers and cuttings from her yard, and wonderful stories about the “good old days” with family, neighbors, and friends. Her family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids, were the center of her life. Lucille, mother, memaw, sis, LuLu, Aunt Cil, will be missed by so many lives she touched.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to family and friends who stayed in touch with Lucille during her stay at Citizens Healthcare and to the caregivers, especially the second floor team, who became her/our extended family. We cannot forget Dr. Robert Kaufmann, who was there for us “for the long haul.”
A graveside service will be held with just immediate family due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus. Keeney Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St, Frederick, MD will be in charge of funeral arrangements. A memorial service and celebration of Lucille’s life will be held at a later date at Jefferson United Methodist Church. Pastor William Carpenter will preside at the graveside and church service. Memorial donations may be made to Jefferson United Methodist Church/Cemetery Fund, 3882 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson, MD 21755 or to Citizens Auxillary, Citizens Care and Rehab. Center, 1920 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21702.