Velma Cleo Sheppard, 95, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at her home.
She was born March 26, 1925 in Locust Valley, Maryland. Her parents were the late Noah Wyand Burtner and Daisy Marie (Marker) Burtner. Her husband, Herbert Wesley Sheppard Sr., passed away in April 1978.
Velma was a beautician, seamstress and avid gardner.
She was a life member of Middletown E.U.B./Middletown United Methodist churches. She faithfully attended Bethel United Methodist Church with her daughter and son-in-law.
Velma is survived by two daughters, Justina B. Sheppard Dunlap and Bonita Sheppard Agee (husband, William J.); one son, Herbert W. Sheppard Jr.; one granddaughter, Laura Marie Schaffer (husband, Brian); two great-granddaughters, Sarah Carlisle and Rebekah A. Carlisle Foy (husband, Douglas); and one great-great-granddaughter, Reese Eloise Foy (6 weeks old).
In addition to her parents and husband, Velma was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia (Burtner) Wonner; brother, Cecil R. Burtner; and son-in-law, Gerald B. Dunlap.
To honor her wishes, there will be no viewing; however, there will be a graveside service at Boonsboro Cemetery, 64 S. Main St., Boonsboro, Maryland, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Pastor John Schildt will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 4301 Main St., Rohrersville, MD 21779; or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21702.
Arrangements are by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnicfh.com.