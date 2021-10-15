Vernelia "Verne" Bennett

Vernelia Clydell “Verne” Bennett, 82, of Emmitsburg, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Born Nov. 5, 1938, in Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Sue (Morris) Vinson. She was the wife of Ronald William Bennett, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Verne was a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph’s Provincial House in Emmitsburg for more than 30 years. She enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, cooking, entertaining, decorating, collecting oriental furnishings, telling stories about her life in Tennessee, and getting together with family and friends. In her younger years, she loved to go roller skating.
Surviving are her children, Tammy Denning and husband Bill, of Woodsboro, Mickie Bennett, of Emmitsburg, and Todd Bennett and wife Sash, of Thurmont; son-in-law, Rich Bove, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Joyce Vinson, of Emmitsburg; grandchildren, Kayti Gamer and husband Mike, Sarah Tabor and husband Ren, Zack Bennett, Ben Denning and wife Barbara, Mary Cait Denning, Sam Bennett, Anna Denning and Max Bennett; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Adelayde, Liam, Charlotte and Everett; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Phyllis Bove; son, Ronald Bennett Jr.; and brother, Stanley Vinson.
Services will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Memorial contributions in Verne’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Dr., Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.