Vernia "Penny" Rollins

Vernia Louise “Penny” Rollins, eldest daughter to the late Herman Thomas and Florence Lewis, was born on June 3, 1957. Penny, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, after bravely battling a brief illness.
Penny had a big heart and enjoyed caring for others. For more than 25 years, she gave selflessly to those who needed care, compassion and understanding. Her most recent employment at Visiting Angels Assisted Living allowed her to continue to support and comfort the vulnerable. She was a dedicated caregiver throughout her life, both professionally and personally.
Penny is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor Edward J. Rollins Sr.; son, Edward J. Rollins Jr.; daughter-in-law, Tawanda Rollins; granddaughter, Ashley Green; beloved niece, Lateres Smith; godson, Robert (RT) Ames; sisters, Evelyn (Clyde) and Linda (Bruce); brother, Edward (Kim); and in-laws, Norman (Carla), Eliza, Linda (Paul), Tommy (Veronica), Cathy, Brenda, and Ted Chambers. Penny will be sorely missed by a host of nieces, nephews and friends, including the deeply cherished relationships of Jeanette Leonard, Arnee Peterson, Dorie and Shaun Simmons and Tyleet Sampson.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31 at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, Maryland, with viewing at 9 a.m., family only at 10:15 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, funeral services are by invite only but may be viewed online at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be expressed. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in her honor to Thomas Tabernacle Holiness Church.