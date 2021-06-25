Vernon "Buddy" F. Burkett

Vernon “Buddy” Franklin Burkett, 82, of Frederick, passed on June 22, 2021. Born Oct. 23, 1938, in Frederick to the late Harry and Anna (Drury) Burkett. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Joyce Burkett.
Vernon attended Frederick High School after which he joined the United States Navy, whom he was enlisted with for four years. He would go on to work as a brick mason for 26 years, eventually retiring in 2007 as a building engineer. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and baseball.
Vernon enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii, and cruises. He had a deep love for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of the American Legion, the AMVETS and a lifelong member of the Moose Club, where he received his Pilgrim Degree in 2007.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jerry Crouse (Dee), David Burkett (Brenda) and Teresa King (Floyd); grandchildren, Cassandra, Andrew, Kevin, Jason, Alycia, Joshua, Jacob, Scott, Jared, Dustin and Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Louise Martin (Lee), Barbara Whilhite and Glenn Elwood Burkett (Dana); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his is predeceased by his son, Robert Crouse; and sister, Wanda Stone.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations can be made in Vernon’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
