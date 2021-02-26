Vernon L. Holsinger, Sr.

Vernon Lee Holsinger Sr., age 74, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, to kick off his first weekend in the afterlife.
Vernon is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine, and his father, Cecil Holsinger; his wife, Barbara (Ricketts) Holsinger; and their eldest son, Vernon Junior. Vernon is happily reunited with his family, which he loved and missed dearly.
Surviving Vernon are his daughter, Wendy Holsinger; his son, Howard Holsinger and husband Bill; his significant other, Terry Gradwhol, her daughter, Emily, and son, Doug; Vernon’s grandchildren, Madelyn and husband John Slagle, Caroline Keffer and partner Jake Edwards, and Ryan Holsinger; as well as Terry’s grandchildren, Damian, Kasia, Sophia and Nikko. He is also survived by his one and only great-granddaughter, Misty Slagle. Vernon leaves behind brothers, John Holsinger and wife Rosa, Cecil Junior Holsinger and wife Betty, and William (Buzz) Holsinger; sisters, Fay Taylor, Jane Stephens, Nancy Tomago and Mary and husband Mike Evans; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Vernon began his life on the farm, working for his family and eventually beginning his career with Standard Supplies, driving tractor trailers delivering steel. Away from work, Vernon knew how to have fun. Motorcycle trips, camping, baking and baseball games were weekend favorites. After retirement, he continued enjoying each day like it could have been his last. Vernon took every opportunity to volunteer, be it hog butchering, scooping ice cream for the Lions Club or driving the trolley at the Montgomery County Fair. Vernon was a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. He especially loved working for his friend, Mr. Brandenburg, where he could return to his first and favorite passion, farming, along with his good friend Truman Kelley. Dear friends of his include Stoney Davis, Hank Raphael and Wayne Koontz. Vernon will be missed by numerous friends, co-workers and family. Services will not be held at this time, as a celebration will be held outdoors in spring and will be announced at a later date.
