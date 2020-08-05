Vernon Yingling, Jr.

Vernon Windsor Yingling Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend got his final hole-in-one Saturday, Aug. 1, doing what he loved. Playing golf at Holly Hills with his friends, he left us at hole 13 and we are extremely grateful to his friends and Holly Hills Country Club for being with him during this time. Vernon was as passionate about his golf as he was about life in general, and anyone that met Vernon knew this. From the twinkle in his eyes to the little smile he gave you, you could see the joy for life he carried with him. He was compassionate about his fellow person, as he believed you never did something for another based on a return — you do it out of the kindness of your heart. And he had a huge heart — from his past involvement in the construction industry and owner of Yingling Construction for 30 years and past president of the builders association, to his 203k’s that he did for over 20 years. Anyone that was in the construction industry knew Vernon. He was proud to continue working with MSS, a GSA contractor up until his last day. He was a member of the Army Reserve where he was known for his sharp-shooting skills. He was a graduate of Frederick High School, past board member of the Frederick Historical Society, member of Frederick Elks Lodge, and a member of Mountain View Community Church.
He is remembered by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane Yingling, his sons Jerry and Steve along with their wives (Lynda Wagner and Kelly Yingling), his grandchildren Alexis, Alaina, Jacob, Dylan, Jordan and Mollie along with his great-grandchildren. He was the son of Vernon and Grace Yingling.
Vernon’s two favorite quotes will stay with us always “The true measure of a man is how he treats someone who can do him absolutely no good.” And “May you always have a strong foundation when the winds of change shift.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Vernon’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Please view and sign Mr. Yingling’s guest book at www.keeneybasford.com.