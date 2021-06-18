Vicki Ann Mills, 66, of Frederick passed away on June 8, 2021, at home after a prolonged period of declining health. She was born Sept. 21, 1954, in Frederick. She is survived by two older brothers, Kevin Lee Mills of Reston, Virginia, and Robert Dennis Mills of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Ms. Mills is also survived by two nephews, Colin Walter Mills of Reston, Virginia, and Jeremiah Christopher Mills, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and two nieces, Elizabeth Anne Boutin of Madbury, New Hampshire and Sarah Michelle Buehler of San Antonio, Texas. Ms. Mills was preceded in death by her parents, John Lee Mills and Doris Jean (Comer) Mills, both of Frederick.
Ms. Mills was a long-time advocate for people with developmental disabilities, first helping residents of the Great Oaks Development Center find their way to freedom in the community and continuing with similar efforts throughout Maryland. She served as co-chair of People on the Go, a statewide self-advocacy group of people with developmental disabilities. Ms. Mills also served on the Board of many organizations including The Arc of Maryland and Disability Rights Maryland. She was a longtime member of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council where she once served as council chairperson. A highlight of her tenure there was the closure of the Rosewood institution. Ms. Mills was a strong proponent for including people with disabilities in the community and in the workforce.
Ms. Mills graduated from Frostburg State University in 1976 and attended Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick. She loved the Orioles and was a faithful watcher of nearly every game. She was a proud graduate of Partners in Policymaking 2001-2002.
Vicki was loved and will be missed by so very many. Her spirit of determination and tenacity will live on in our hearts and in our advocacy forever. We’d like to thank Vicki’s caregivers through the years. There have been many angels, and they have each meant so much to sustaining her independence.
A service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, on Monday, June 21 at 11a.m. This will be preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. Livestreaming of the service will be available at https://vimeo.com/event/1082134.
To honor Vicki, the family requests that instead of flowers, expressions of support and sympathy be directed as donations to Disability Rights Maryland, 1500 Union Ave. Ste 2000, Baltimore, Maryland 21211 (https://disabilityrightsmd.org/donate/) or to any organization that supports the inclusion of all people.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.