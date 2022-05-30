Vicki Lynn Bailey, 66, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence.
Born on April 14, 1956, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Franklin Glass and Ora Viola (Kinder) Glass.
Vicki took pride in taking care of her lawn and garden and looked forward to the many trips to Tennessee. But she especially loved spending time with her grand-daughter, Harlynn.
She is survived by her siblings, Wilma Jeanne Crawford, Evelyn Pechart, Phyllis Fritz and Dale Glass; grand-daughter, Harlynn Long, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Susan O’Toole and Jessy Woods.
She is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Long, Jr., three brothers and one sister.
The family would like to thank Susan O’Toole and her family for the compassion, care and friendship given to Vicki over the years.
A celebration of Vicki’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD. Rev. Tim May will officiate.
Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.