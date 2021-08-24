Vicky Marie Pfister (age 58), of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Vicky was born in Frostburg, Maryland, to Dorothy Stowell and Harry Pfister.
In the 1980s, she moved to Frederick County and has lived throughout the county ever since, most recently nestled in the Catoctin mountains. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pets.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Stowell; two brothers, Timothy Pfister and Jim Belt (Emily Belt); daughter, Tiffany Pfister; and son, Jonathan Pfister (Leah Pfister), with grandchildren Kendel and Rowan Pfister. She was loved by many nieces/nephews/cousins and extended family members.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.