Victor Eugene Wolfe

Victor Eugene Wolfe Sr. (Gene, Pete, Vic), 82, died peacefully at his home in Jefferson, Maryland, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, as he had requested following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born March 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Clarence C. (Dick) Sr. and Margaret A. Smith Wolfe. He grew up appreciating country music played by his uncles at his grandmother’s house on Sundays. Eventually he would play along at family gatherings for many years. Later in life, he joined his uncle Edward Smith, entertaining at senior functions and nursing homes. He played the guitar, electric keyboard and pedal steel guitar without ever having music lessons.