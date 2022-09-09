Victor Eugene Wolfe Sr. (Gene, Pete, Vic), 82, died peacefully at his home in Jefferson, Maryland, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, as he had requested following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born March 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Clarence C. (Dick) Sr. and Margaret A. Smith Wolfe. He grew up appreciating country music played by his uncles at his grandmother’s house on Sundays. Eventually he would play along at family gatherings for many years. Later in life, he joined his uncle Edward Smith, entertaining at senior functions and nursing homes. He played the guitar, electric keyboard and pedal steel guitar without ever having music lessons.
He attended Walkersville High School and earned his GED while serving in the U.S. Army (1958-1961) as a military policeman in Korea. Following his return, he served as a Frederick city police officer and then a Maryland state trooper, ending his career as a criminal investigator and retiring in 1985 as a sergeant. After retirement from state police, he became a licensed private investigator, working mostly in Washington and Frederick counties. He received the J. Edgar Hoover Award as well as numerous commendations as the best criminal investigator known in this area.
He was a member of the Jefferson Ruritan Club and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
One of his greatest joys in life was the time he spent raising a very special deer named Bucky.
He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Pearl Spade Ingram; daughter, Monica L. Wolfe Houser; son, Victor E. (Buddy) Wolfe Jr.; grandchildren, Victoria Baugher (Matt), Mauri Adamez (Bryan), Dustin Wolfe and Marlaina Thompson (Conner); and great-grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Destiny Longerbeam, Nathan Adamez, Nora Adamez, Avalynn Thompson and Alayni Thompson. His surviving siblings are Joyce Lewis (Gene), Pat Wolfe (Sandy) and Clarence (Dick) Wolfe Jr. (Martha). He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his dear friend and companion, Dora Hale.
The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Jefferson, Maryland.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Maryland Oncology Hematology Center of Frederick, Maryland, the James Stockman Center of Frederick, Maryland, and Frederick Health Hospice.