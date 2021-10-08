Victoria A. Brice

Victoria (Vicky) A. Brice, 62, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Oct. 5, 2021, at Wellspan York Hospital due to complications from COPD and COVID-19, with her loving family members by her side. Born April 15, 1959, she was the beloved daughter of the late Clarence W. and Mary L. Shriner of Thurmont, Maryland, and Virginia E. and John May of New Windsor, Maryland. She was a graduate of Catoctin High School. She leaves behind her only child, Brandon J. Brice; four sisters, Diane Wood (Tom), of Thurmont, Barb Forrest (Chris), of Sabillasville, Karen Hahn (Jeff), of Thurmont, and Sandy Gillespie, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; and six brothers, Mike Shriner (Irma), of Thurmont, David Shriner (Linda), of Thurmont, Donald Shriner (Debra), of Union Bridge, Ed Shriner (Melanie), of Emmitsburg, Jeff Shriner (Beth), of Frederick, and Johnny May (Tina), of Taneytown. She is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Her cousins Mark, Raymond and Lisa Knott were especially close to her.
Vicky’s work career started at Claire Frock until it closed. She then worked as a clerk at some local gas stations in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Rouzerville, Pennsylvania. Her final employment, before having to step down due to poor health, was at Rowman & Littlefield Publishing in Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania.
Vicky could always make you laugh. She had a heart of gold and believed in helping others in need. No matter how bad she felt, she never hesitated to do what she could to lighten another person’s load. She will be missed by many.
Her family would like to express sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the neighbors in her apartment complex. They were her friends.
Vicky’s wish was to be cremated, so there will be no funeral services. She also requested to have her ashes scattered at the beach, which she loved to visit but hadn’t done so in a long time.
Her family and close friends will be gathering at a later date — once it becomes safe to do so — to honor her.
She leaves behind, in very good hands, her cat, Milk Drop.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence W. Shriner; her sister, Lora (Lori) Shriner; her nephew, Michael Shriner; paternal grandparents, Harry W. and Caroline E. Shriner; and maternal grandparents, Charles E. and Martha V. Springer.
In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions can be made to a local charity of one’s choice.
Her final arrangements are being handled by Keffer Funeral Homes.