Victoria Laster

Victoria Lynn Laster, 22, of Brunswick, passed away March 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 26, 2000, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to Steve and Faith Laster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Ashley Gastley and Steven Laster. She also is survived by a niece and nephew, who are going to miss her dearly. She made an impact on them that will never fade. She always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by many, especially Lannette Myers and her adopted family at the Brunswick post office. Relatives and friends will be received at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services and interment are private.