Victoria Lee Bradley

Victoria “Vicki” Kines-Bradley, 53, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Oct. 10, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born March 31, 1968, in Silver Spring, Maryland, she was the daughter of William E. Kines Jr. and Gloria E. Huffer-Kines.
She was the wife of Thomas Michael “Mike” Bradley, her husband of 28 years, the mother of Alexandra “Alex” Bradley, of Salisbury, Maryland, and Nicholas “Nic” Bradley, of College Park, Maryland.
A 1986 graduate of Middletown High School, Vicki went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts from Shepherd College and her masters’s degree in elementary education from Hood College. Vicki became a teacher for Frederick County Public Schools and spent most of her 16-year career at Valley Elementary School, where she loved making a difference in the lives of her students.
Vicki loved and lived for her family. If asked about the most important and proudest accomplishments of her life, she would smile and say that it was the nurturing of and watching her two children Alex and Nic grow up to be beautiful, kind and successful young adults. She also loved being mom to Nigel and Clifford, her two yellow labs.
Toes in the sand, the warmth of the sun, a good story to read, dressing to the nines, nights by the fire, fishing more than catching, kicking the cars out of the garage and making it a dance floor, these were the simple things she enjoyed and what made her happy.
Vicki also enjoyed the planning of and the preparation for parties and family celebrations. Her knack for cooking for large gatherings and having everything decorative, festive, delicious, and right on time was always impressive. She also enjoyed traveling. What she loved the most was spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank and recognize her good friends and fellow colleagues from Valley Elementary School, Elna Moran, Mary Cooley, Denise Goodson, Amy Stone, Amy Temporado, and Becky Wade. “Team Vicki” was their cry. We would also like to thank her lifelong friend, Stacey Lear. Thank you all for being there for Vicki and the family over these last few years. The love and support you have given will never be forgotten. We love and thank you.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Michael Bradley, and children, Alexandra and Nicholas Bradley, are father, William E. Kines Jr., of Ocean City, Maryland; sisters, Wanda Kines and partner Ron Nichols, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Allison Kines-Wood and husband Neil, of Boonsboro, Maryland; nephews, Scott and Kris Wachtel, Michael Wood and wife Cassandra, Benjamin Wood and wife Mary, and Jonathan Wood and wife Ella; along with six great-nieces and great-nephews.
Vicki was preceeded in death by her mother, Gloria E. Kines; her paternal grandparents, William E. Kines Sr. and Emily H. “Bobbie” Kines; maternal grandparents, Jacob B. and Elsie Lee Huffer; mother- and father-in-law, Naoyo Matsuoka Bradley and George V. Bradley; and sister-in-law, Lisa A. Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 Friday, Oct. 29 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 30. Burial will follow at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery Middletown, Maryland. Following the services, a reception will be held at the family home.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.