Viki Robertson passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Viki was born June 4, 1947, in Christiansburg, Virginia, to Marie and Johnny Harman. She is survived by her sister, Gina Fletcher; brother, John (Darlene) Harman; and nieces and nephews, Scott Fletcher (Katie), Lori Graves ( Travis), Kristi Rhodes (Sydney) and Harry Harman. She also enjoyed their children, Jackson Graves and Maddie Fletcher. Viki was preceded in death by her son, Roby; her parents; her partner, Charlotte Fitzgerald; and brother-in-law, Mark Fletcher. Viki attended RPI and majored in art. She lived in Richmond with ex-husband, Whit Robertson, and her son, Roby. She and Roby later moved to Washington, D.C. After leaving Washington, Viki moved to Bayse, Virginia, with Charlotte, and they enjoyed life in the country. They later moved to Christiansburg, Virginia. Viki moved to Frederick in 2014. She volunteered for events held at Creekside and was an avid poker player. She started working at Dublin Roasters in 2016. She loved working at Dublin and had many fun times there.
A celebration of life will be held at Dublin Roasters from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021. Memorial donations can be made to The Frederick Center at www.thefrederickcenter.org. A full obituary and online condolences may be found on www.goinghomecares.com