Vincent Hanlin

Vincent A. “Pinch” Hanlin, 92, of Frederick, Maryland, died Sunday, Oct. 24. Born Sept. 20, 1929, in Paw Paw, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Earl Berkhiser Hanlin and Sarah “Viola” Bobo Hanlin. He was raised in Paw Paw, where his parents worked at Uncle Port’s Orchard. He loved Paw Paw and all of his friends there. Pinch was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He built many hay wagons for local farmers when living in Lewistown, Maryland. He always had a garden and loved growing fruit. He created gadgets for peeling apples, and he had even worked on an apple butter stirrer, hoping it could be used when he went back to Paw Paw each fall to make apple butter with all of his friends there at the senior center. He loved children and got the biggest kick out of them. He was a big teaser, and all of his children, nieces and nephews remember his antics fondly. Two sisters, Geraldine Woods and Marion Ortman; daughter, Stacy Doody; and granddaughter, Molly Hayes, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Kimberley Hanlin, of Frederick, Maryland, George Hanlin (Cathy), of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Craig Hanlin (Sandy), of Ijamsville, Maryland; brother, Golden Hanlin, of Laurel, Maryland; granddaughters, Nicole Crum and Sarah Turner (Travis); great-grandchildren, David and Audrey Knox, Victoria Cackowski, Liam Hayes and Holden Turner; stepgreat-granddaughters, Jenna and Madison Cackowski; son-in-law, James Doody, of Frederick; former son-in-law, Jimmy Crum, of Walkersville, Maryland; his former wife, Barbara (Weller) Hanlin, of Killeen, Texax; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at Camp Hill Cemetery, Paw Paw. Memorials may be made in his name to the Paw Paw Senior Center, P.O. Box 294, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
