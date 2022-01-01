Vincent Sterling Herbert, age 74, of Maugansville, MD passed away November 29, 2021. He was a beloved father, brother, friend, and Vietnam vet who served his country proudly. He will be missed. He is survived by his sons, Nick and Alex, two granddaughters, and 1 grandson. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.potomaccremation.com
