Mrs. Viola Mae Baker Rippeon, age 90, formerly of Woodsboro, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at HeartFields Assisted Living at Frederick. She was the wife of Joseph L. Rippeon, who died May 12, 1992.
Born near Woodsboro, she was the daughter of the late John Dallas and Thesodia “Nellie” Amelia Cramer Baker.
Mrs. Rippeon was a prolific poet, having written over six thousand poems. She was a distinguished member of the International Library of Poets and was in the poetry hall of fame. Her poems have been published in many books and she had been invited to many places to read her poems. Her poems show that she was a devoted lover of animals and nature, and a deeply religious person.
She is survived by one brother, Ernest Baker of Woodsboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, John Baker of Woodsboro, Daniel Baker of Hanover, PA and William Baker of Walkersville; and three sisters, Helen Fogle of Frederick, Catherine Eyler of Pennsylvania and Pauline Harris of Alabama.
There will be no public visitation.
A private prayer service will be held at graveside in Grace Rocky Hill Cemetery, Woodsboro.
