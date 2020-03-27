Viola Topper

Viola Elizabeth Topper, 76, of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born April 25, 1943, in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late William Matthews Sr. and the late Frances (Ott) Matthews. She was the devoted wife of John A. Topper, to whom she was married for almost 54 years.
Viola worked in Administration at Mount St. Mary’s College for 44 years. She was a member of St. Anthony Shrine Parish in Emmitsburg and the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association near Fairfield, PA. She enjoyed attending Mass, playing bingo and baking. She was a fan of the Washington Redskins. Viola will have a lasting legacy as the godmother to many children.
Surviving in addition to her beloved husband, John, are son, Jacob Topper and wife Angie of Littlestown, PA; brother, John Matthews and wife Joan of Frederick; sister-in-law, Violet Matthews of PA; granddaughter, Amber Lefever, her fiancé Randy Griffin and their daughter, Gianna Rose Griffin; grandson, Joshua Lefever of Littlestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, William Matthews Jr. and his wife Nancy, and Gary Mathews.
Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Viola’s life will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Dr, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.