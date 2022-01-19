Violet Rice

Mrs. Violet Grace Rice, 94 of Mountaindale, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Ellis T. Rice. Born on August 1, 1927, in Big Pool, Washington, County, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Grover C. and Fannie E. McFadden Mann. She was the last of her immediate family.
Surviving are her children, Linda M. Sutphin, Michael A. Rice Sr., Sharon R. Golden, and Leslie Betts, grandchildren, Morris Hewitt III and Angela Zirkle, Christine Hauk and Michael A. Rice Jr., Charles Rice, and Glenda Valentine, Ashleigh Grice, Destiny Betts, Trenton Betts and Desiee Betts, Alexis Payne, Joshua and Benjamin Valentine. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary K. Rice, Daughter-in-law, Donna S. Rice and son-in-laws, Morris Hewitt Jr. and Jack B. Sutphin Jr., siblings Catherine Wade, Earl C. Mann, Ruth M. Foley, Verna Bussard and Martha DeLauder.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.