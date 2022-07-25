Virgina "Ginny" Loescher

Virginia “Ginny” Loescher, 64, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Ijamsville, Maryland, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 9, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Windsor Kolb and Filamena Manga (Antennucci) Kolb.
Ginny attended St. John’s at Prospect Hall and graduated in the class of 1975. She continued her education and received her master’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland.
She worked for National Geographic before starting her career as a financial analyst for Hewlett Packard, where she worked for 37 years.
In her free time, she enjoyed baking, improving her home, and watching HGTV to come up with DIY ideas for her husband. She was always crafting homemade gifts for her friends and family. She also enjoyed exploring and traveling with her husband and children. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her over-the-top laugh, lack of dance coordination, and her intense love for her family. She was fiercely proud of her children and their accomplishments, and truly relished her role as a mother. She lived her life out loud and lit up every room she walked in with genuine warmth. Ginny loved those in her life with everything she had, and will be missed immensely by all of those who loved her in return.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Christopher Loescher; children, Nikki O’Brien and husband Greg of Westminster, Kevin Loescher, of Annapolis, Dianna Loescher and fiance Matthew Rose, of Frederick, and Matthew Loescher, of Arlington, Virginia; stepchildren, Kurt Loescher and wife Tina of Philadelphia, Tara Johnson and husband Andy, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Connor Loescher, Hailey Gentry, Thomas Ferrer, Ruby Johnson, Cole Johnson and Zelda O’Brien.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at the family’s home at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 in Ijamsville, Maryland. The family asks that attendees wear bright colors in celebration of Ginny’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ginny’s name to the Brady Urological Institute at John Hopkins. Donations can be made online at the Johns Hopkins website or by phone by calling 410-955-8434.