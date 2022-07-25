Virgina "Ginny" Loescher

Virginia “Ginny” Loescher, 64, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Ijamsville, Maryland, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Born Dec. 9, 1957, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Windsor Kolb and Filamena Manga (Antennucci) Kolb.