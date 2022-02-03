Mary Virginia Aldrich Clifford died peacefully on Jan. 29, 2022, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, Maryland.
She was born to Arthur Newell Aldrich Sr. and Nellie Virginia Seybold on Jan. 11, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas. She was known as “Ginny” to all friends and family. Ginny was a gifted student who loved mathematics and attended the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, as a mathematics major. It was in San Antonio that she would meet and later marry John “Jack” Clifford, her lifetime love of 51 years, on Feb. 1, 1958.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; their son, Paul Clifford; her parents; brothers, Bill and Dick; niece Leslie (Art Aldrich); and sisters-in-law, Severine (Art Aldrich) and Mary Walters. Ginny is survived by six children, John, Thomas (Rochelle), Mary Kreysa (Francis), Jane, Charlie (Kim) and Michael (Naomi); 10 grandchildren, Madeleine Clifford-Bergner (Steffen), Katherine Marshall (Anthony), Kaela Kreysa (Robert Dyar), Kelsey Kreysa (Dale Mollenhauer), Mary Romero-Kreysa (Luis), Margaret “Meggy” Kreysa (Cody Stinson), Chloe Baltimore, Lucas Clifford, Connor Clifford and Nora Clifford, nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Art Aldrich, George Aldrich (Jan) and Jane Aldrich; sisters-in-law, Carole Aldrich (Dick), Judy Minner and Mimi Reeves (Larry); and cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ginny was a loving mother and grandmother and a great cook, and she had a gift of hospitality and organization. In 1988, Ginny started and managed a successful house cleaning business. She had an avid interest in science and medicine and regularly read and discussed contemporary issues related to health and politics. However, her real joy was the Church and serving her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a special devotion to Mary, our Blessed Mother.
She served in various capacities in the parishes she attended throughout her life. For the last 50 years, Ginny was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Damascus, Maryland. She served both there and ecumenically in the community. She was involved in many capacities, including Eucharistic ministry, religious education, parish council, Catholic Daughters, healing ministry, various charismatic prayer groups, and director of Social Concerns. At 85 years of age, Ginny was serving the congregation at St Paul’s and the Archdiocese of Washington. She was a warrior for the kingdom. She was a role model for all of us.
Ginny Clifford was the rock of our family and church community. She was the face and voice of reason, wisdom, kindness, grace and mercy — the one we turned to for prayer, advice, consolation and love. It was her gift. A life well lived in servanthood and faith. Well done, good and faithful servant.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 11 am. For all attending, a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, molesworthwilliams.com
Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church. https://stpauldamascus.org