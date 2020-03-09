Virginia “Ann” Fuller, 93, of Mount Airy, MD, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Dove House/Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD.
Ann was the beloved wife of the late Stargle E. “Dodge” Fuller.
Ann was born June 3, 1926, in Cleveland, VA. She was the daughter of the late Roby and Bertha Ellen Smith.
Ann was employed by Sears for 25 years. She was an active member of her senior center and belonged to several clubs including the Red Hats and the 55 Travel Club. She especially loved flea markets and church Bazaars with her dear friend Rose Harne.
She is survived by her three children, Jack A. Fuller of New Market, MD, Edward E. Fuller, of Mount Airy, MD, and a daughter Jane Gates, of Monrovia, MD. She is also survived by five beautiful granddaughters, two grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her grandson Todd A. Fuller, of New Market, MD, and a granddaughter Ellen S. Gates, of Monrovia, MD.
A private interment was held in Princeton, WV, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in April.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice/ Dove House 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784.
Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.