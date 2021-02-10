Virginia A. Gibson, 88, of Boyds, Maryland, died on Feb. 6, 2021. Born in Lewiston, Idaho, on June 13, 1932, she was the daughter of the late William and Rachel Jones.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Ricker Jones; children, Wendy (Brian) Sutch-Kiser, Amy (Bobby) Sutch-Gupta and Mark Sutch; and stepchildren, Steven (Deneen) Gibson and Michelle Duchowny; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Edmund Leon Sutch and Steven Curtis Gibson.
After graduating from the University of Idaho with a degree in journalism, she attended Union Theological Seminary and received a master’s degree in christian education. She served several churches as director of Christian education and published articles for church magazines and local newspapers. She also edited, Dory Howell’s book, “Stand Straight and Grow Tall,” and assisted with Arthur Virts’ book, “Boyds: A Character Study by Arthur Virts and Friends.”
Virginia was very active in the community. She served on various organizations such as Boyds Historical Society, Boyds Federal Credit Union and the Boyds Presbyterian Church. She loved flying, writing, bird watching, reading mysteries, and traveling in her RV to bluegrass festivals and to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on a family caravan/reunion to the hot air balloon festival.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boyds Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 320, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD 20841.
A memorial service will be at Boyds Presbyterian Church, with interment to follow at a later date.