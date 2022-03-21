Virginia Arneson

Virginia Lee Arneson, 89, died peacefully at Frederick Memorial Hospital on March 15, after a six month difficult health battle. She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and spent her childhood in Golden Valley, Minnesota. She was predeceased by her father, Monroe Gerhert Arneson, and mother, Edythe Arneson.
Virginia moved to Springfield, Illinois, in the mid-1940s where she graduated from Springfield High School in 1950. In 1951 she moved to Washington and began her 30 year career with the federal government. She began her career as a secretary at NIH and retired in 1986 as a claim manager with the Social Security Administration.
Virginia moved to Frederick County in 1970 and spent the last 40 years in New Market. She loved everything about Frederick, New Market, and her neighborhood in The Meadows.
Virginia loved her 35 years of retirement. She traveled, was active in her church, took care of her horse, took classes, played cards, walked with her neighbors, and gave sage advice to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Lee Patkus (Sandy); grandchildren, Brooks Patkus (Melanie), Jackson Patkus (Tish), Josie Moler (Ron), Kelly Patkus; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to Haiti Child Sponsorship, 320 Town Center Ave., Suite C-11, Atlanta, GA 30024, or to Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at New Market Cemetery. Pastor Kevin King will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.