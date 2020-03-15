Virginia Blair

Mrs. Virginia (Cakie) Florence Baker Blair, of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, MD. Born on November 7, 1921, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Baker and Eleanor Virginia Howard Baker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Murray J. Blair. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Martha Wynkoop and Anna Crowley; and brothers, William Baker and Howard Baker. Virginia is survived by a son, William E. Blair, of Boxtel, the Netherlands; Mary F. McKnight and husband Carl R. McKnight, of Monrovia, MD; four grandchildren, Sharon Blair Zuijderhoff and husband John Zuijderhoff, of the Netherlands, Scott William Blair and wife Sandy Das Blair, of the Netherlands, Eric Michael Friend and wife Rachelle McCracken Friend, of Charlestown, WV, and Christopher Dale Friend, of Frederick, MD; six granddaughters, Lynn Zuijderhoff, of the Netherlands, Kayla Friend, Emily Friend, Brianna Friend, Natalie Friend, of Charlestown, WV, and Jacky Blair, of the Netherlands. She is also survived by sisters, Marcella Kunzle, Alice Thompson, Shirley Duley and Dorothy Baker; and brothers, James Baker, Robert Baker and Douglas Baker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
After graduating from Gaithersburg High School, Virginia worked for Sears Roebuk and Co. on Wisconsin Avenue as a secretary for the assistant manager and the sales promotion manager from 1940-1949. She was married at the Naval Medical Chapel in Bethesda, MD, on June 16, 1947. Her husband, Murray, was then transferred to San Diego aboard ship. When he returned back to Bethesda, she accompanied him on his many military assignments. Once returning to Gaithersburg, Virginia went to work for the Montgomery County Public Schools, where she worked in the cafeteria at Gaithersburg Elementary School for 22½ years. Virginia was a member of Gaithersburg Upcounty Senior Center, American Legion Auxiliary, Damascus, MD, and served at “Lords Table” in Gaithersburg for many years. She was a member of the McDonald Chapter and Fairhaven United Methodist Church all her life. Relatives and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Interment will follow the service at Forest Oak Cemetery in Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairhaven United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 12801 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878 or Children Inn at NIH, 7 West Dr., Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.