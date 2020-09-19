Virginia Catherine Miller, 94, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 22, 1926, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Keifer Guy Green and Adeline Bertha (Draper) Green.
She worked for Claire Frock, numerous restaurants in Thurmont, and was a crossing guard for Thurmont Elementary for over 20 years. Virginia was a member Mt. Zion Methodist Church, the Red Hats and was a lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary for the South Mountain Ride and Gun Club. She loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and going for rides in the mountains.
She is survived by her children, James E. Miller and his wife Bonnie, Arleen Donnelly and her husband Bruce, and Jill Miller and her companion Barney; and daughter-in-law, Kim Miller Cromwell. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Ray Miller, and sisters, Martha and Betty Harbaugh.
Services and interment will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, Sabillasville, MD 21780.
