Virginia Crouse

Mrs. Virginia Louise (Wilhelm) Crouse, 89, of Middletown, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Frederick Health.
Born May 8, 1931, in Baltimore County, she was the daughter of the late George and Leda Wilhelm. Virginia graduated from Towson High School in 1948. In the early 1950s, she worked as a stewardess on Nationwide Airlines. She was later a secretary for a University of Maryland thoracic surgeon and a secretary to a Johns Hopkins physician in a research program. Virginia retired from Bechtel Power Corporation after 25 years of service. She was very active in the Frederick Elks Lodge No. 684.
She is survived by her son, John Tashjy; daughter, Sandra “Sam” Burdette (Jeff); grandchildren, Amanda Labigan (Christopher), Jeffrey “Andy” Burdette (Nina Badell) and Steve Pollock; great-grandchildren, Riley Pollock and James Pollock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to attend the memorial service may email the family at the below address.
Online condolences may be emailed to the family at samtashburd@gmail.com or shared at www.keeneybasford.com.