Virginia Lee “Jeni” Baker, age 66, of Emmitsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home. Born Jan. 1, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas, she was the daughter of Eunice Guillaume Shaumeyer, of Chula Vista, California, and the late Frederick Lee Shaumeyer Sr. She was the wife of Richard “Rick” Baker, her husband of 40 years.
Jeni was of the Methodist faith. She was a member of the Women’s Moose of Lemon Grove, California, and enjoyed arts and crafts, cake decorating, going to the beach and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by daughter, Melissa Mantz and significant other Rob Monaghan, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Terrene, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Raechel, Samantha, Robert James, Tierney and Nate, all of Fairfield; and brothers, Frederick Shaumeyer Jr. and Robert Dean Shaumeyer, both of Chula Vista. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Marion Guillaume.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
