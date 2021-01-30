Virginia Knight

Mrs. Virginia Louise Knight, 82, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Arnette D. Knight, her husband of 35 years.
Born on December 23, 1938, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Paul Francis and Mildred Louise Kauffman Gardiner.
Gina did data entry for many years and worked for IBM for a few of those years. After Gina retired, she and Arnette moved to Florida. They lived there for 25 years. Gina loved the beach and they took many walks along the shore. They made lots of friends in their neighborhood at Jamar. Arnette played in a band and Gina would dance the night away. Gina was a soft spoken, kind and gentle soul. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all her heart. She would say to her stepdaughters, “step is just a word, you are my daughters” and she meant it. Gina had a love for all animals. She rescued many cats that found their way to her yard and she spoiled them rotten.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: her children, Cher Tyler, Paul Tyler and his wife Karen Tyler, Rocky Tyler and his wife Rowena Tyler, and Tony Tyler; her stepdaughters, Sherrie Pollatos and her husband Andy Pollatos, and Donna Knight; her grandchildren, Chantelle Tyler, Courtney Tyler, Brooke Tyler, Jason Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, Allison Tyler, Nico Tyler, Bobby Mann, Nathan Hubbard, Shelby Dodson, Jason Slajhert, and Jenna Howard.
Gina was preceded in death by her grandson Robbie Tyler, her stepdaughter Vickey Close and three sisters: Connie, Gloria, and Delores.
A celebration of Gina’s life will take place at a later date. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Ridgeville Pentecostal Church, 10978 Horseshoe Dr. Frederick, MD, 21701.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.