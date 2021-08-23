Virginia Locke

Mrs. Virginia (Ginny) Marie Day Locke, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home in Mercersburg, PA, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Reuben M. Locke, who passed in 2017. Born on June 14, 1934, in Damascus, MD, Ginny was a daughter of the late James and Edna Day. She graduated from Damascus High School in 1952 and was President of her class.
Ginny is survived by her four children: Jennifer Kelley and husband Charlie, Middletown, MD; Michael Lease, Mercersburg; Janet Peden and husband Tom, Mercersburg; and Wayne Lease and wife Nicole, Shepherdstown, WV. She is survived by six grandchildren: Jeremy Kelley and wife Susan; Kristen Kelley and husband Wade Marshall; Jenny Hershey and husband Tyler; Sarah Peden; Courtney Wheatley; and Brittney Pelan and husband Chris; and ten great-grandchildren: Jack, Jane, Kate, and Alex Kelley; Andy Marshall; Addie, Jax, and Emma Hershey; Gauge Wheatley; and Aubree Pelan.
She is also survived by her siblings Evelyn Hilton and husband Robert; Mary Jane Walter; and Rudell Day and wife Cici; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband Reuben, Ginny was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Allan Walter, nephew Bryan Walter, and great-grandson Max Stone Hershey.
Ginny was a homemaker and hard worker, who helped take care of the family dairy farms for most of her life. In addition, she was the co-owner of Farmer’s Supply Co. in downtown Frederick, MD, with her late former husband, George Lease.
Ginny was the heart of our family and the center of all things fun. With her magnetic personality and sense of humor and wit, she attracted generations of family and friends, who loved to spend time with her, and making jokes. She loved a good laugh, good food, and watching TV, especially her “stories” and talk shows, with her loyal Lhasa Apso, Reba, on her lap. Ginny also enjoyed gardening and taking care of her calves. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone she met, and was a wonderful inspiration to all who knew her. Ginny will be greatly missed, and it is difficult to believe she is no longer with us.
A private service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg.
The family extends our many thanks and appreciation to the Fulton County Medical Center for all of their kindness and home visits during the past several years. Memorial donations may be made to Fulton County Medical Center, 214 Peach Orchard Rd., McConnellsburg, PA 17233.
Arrangements by Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at lininger-fries.com.