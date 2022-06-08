Virginia Mae La Perche, 96, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Tranquility at Fredericktowne in Frederick, Maryland.
Born Oct. 27, 1924, in San Francisco, California, she was the daughter of Robert Bragg and Mabel (Harkins) Bragg.
Virginia graduated from the High School of Commerce in San Francisco in 1942. She worked at railroad offices and then at the telephone company until she met and married Jacques (Ben) La Perche on Aug. 2, 1944. As a Navy wife during World War II, she moved to many different locations as Ben started his naval career as an airplane mechanic and went on to become a pilot in the Pacific Campaign. She raised her three daughters during this time. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother throughout 61 years of marriage. She was a lifelong knitter, knitting hundreds of sweaters for family members, and hats for babies at local hospitals. Virginia loved playing bridge at the Thurmont Senior Center and missed this activity when COVID-19 arrived. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Ben; and brother, Robert Bragg Jr. and wife Lucille; and sister-in-law, Irene Demchek. Virginia is survived by her three daughters, Jeanne Reid, Linda Adams and husband Harold, and Patricia Reidy and husband William. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrea Crabb and husband Steven, Thomas Adams, and Douglas Reidy and wife Anna. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Declan Adams, Grayson Crabb, Morgan Adams, Jackson Adams, Cailin Reidy, Catherine Crabb, Connor Reidy, Elise Reidy and Leah Reidy.
Virginia was surrounded by a wide circle of family and friends who loved her and admired her kind and giving spirit. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her funeral Mass will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 103 N. Church St., Thurmont, Maryland, at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. Burial services will be held at 2 p.m. June 21, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Thurmont.