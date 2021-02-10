Virginia Lee (Wood) McClelland, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Born June 11, 1927, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late George T. and Diana T. Wood and the devoted wife to Joseph S. McClelland for 71 years. Virginia was also known as Ginny and Ginna Lee, and she was lovingly called Nana.
Virginia was incredibly devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband; two wonderful daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Lawrence and husband William, and Linda McLane and husband Roy; four beautiful granddaughters, Emily Lawrence, Courtney Johnson and husband Austen, Meredith Southers and husband Jordan, and Jaclyn McLane; three special great-grandchildren, Caden and Riley Johnson and Madison Southers and another little Southers on the way. Virginia was a sister to Carolyn Harmer and the late Mary Martha Wood; and an aunt to Diana Brown (William), Katherine Lucey (David) and Nancy Wiggers (Andrew) and their families.
While she spent most of her childhood in Maryland, she and her family spent some time in Fairfield, Connecticut, due to her father’s job. Following her graduation from Fairfield High, Virginia, she returned to Maryland and attended Chevy Chase Jr. College on a scholarship. Her first job was with the Interior Department. She met Joe in 1947 when he was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital. Joe then got stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Virginia soon followed him. They got married in Hawaii on Nov. 27, 1949, and honeymooned in Kilauea. They returned to Maryland in 1950 after traveling across the country. Joe and Virginia bought their first house in Kensington, then moved to Rockville, where they lived for 47 years. Moving closer to family, they have resided in Crestwood Village for the past 18 years.
Virginia worked at the Perpetual Building Association for over 25 years. Throughout her life, she was a Girl Scout leader, active in Job’s Daughters with her daughters, and a Lioness Club member. Both Joe and Virginia traveled extensively with the Lion’s Club 22C Student Honor Band. Virginia was a meticulous bookkeeper and took great pride in doing all the paperwork for Joe’s business and the honor band. Over the years, she had a variety of interests, including doll collecting, reading, traveling, bingo, needlework and sewing, especially pinwheels quilts.
Virginia was a member of Bethesda Christian Church, North Chevy Chase Christian Church and then most recently Buckeystown United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her faith.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the graveside service will be for immediate family only. If you wish to be notified of the online viewing option, please email suelawrence22@gmail.com or rolin80@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Virginia Lee McClelland.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.